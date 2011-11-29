Chicken and Kale Can Be Happy (and Delicious) Together

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Tina Rupp

Roasted Chicken with Kale

The Huffington Post reports that a Vermont artist whose home screen-printing business is built around the slogan ’Eat More Kale’ is under attack from the fried-chicken chain Chik-fil-A. The company claims that Bo Muller-Moore’s veggie-friendly catchphrase is too close to its own trademarked ’Eat Mor Chikin.’ We see no reason why the two slogans can’t live happily together, just like chicken and kale do in Grace Parisi’s Roasted Chicken Legs with Potatoes and Kale. The chicken’s meaty juices infuse the dark greens, creating a delicious and harmonious one-pan meal.

Related: More Hearty One-Pan Meals

Great Kale Recipes

Fantastic Roasted Chicken Recipes