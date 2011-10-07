Chicken and Barley Like You've Never Seen It

Food & Wine
October 07, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts

© John Kernick
Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts

Americans may have embraced farro and quinoa as alternative grains, but barley and oats have been left behind. NPR reports that while grain growers have pushed for an oats and barley resurgence, demand remains disappointingly low. We love the heart-healthy benefits of these grains along with their underappreciated versatility: See legendary French chef Michel Bras’s recipe for pan-seared chicken breasts topped with a rich, creamy barley foam.

 

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up