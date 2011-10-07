Chicken and Barley Like You've Never Seen It

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© John Kernick

Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts

Americans may have embraced farro and quinoa as alternative grains, but barley and oats have been left behind. NPR reports that while grain growers have pushed for an oats and barley resurgence, demand remains disappointingly low. We love the heart-healthy benefits of these grains along with their underappreciated versatility: See legendary French chef Michel Bras’s recipe for pan-seared chicken breasts topped with a rich, creamy barley foam.