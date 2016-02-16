Chemex is Obama's Coffee Brewer of Choice

According to MassLive, the White House recently received a shipment of 150 Chemex coffee-makers etched with the Presidential Seal. As if that’s not hip enough on its own, the president managed to score the shipment while the cult company is undergoing a shortage. Shop at stores like Williams-Sonoma and Restoration Hardware, and be prepared to wait anywhere from eight to ten weeks for your Chemex delivery. Lucky for Obama and his coffee-loving staff, the White House went through a specialty coffee roaster in Washington D.C. to secure its substantial order.

