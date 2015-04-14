Chefs Will Freak Out if You Make This Condiment Faux Pas

If you order raw fish in a restaurant, should it come with soy sauce and wasabi? Not if that fish is Italian crudo! In this clip, chef Staffan Terje makes a plea for condiment sanity and asks WTF Are You Doing?! (the name of Chefs Feed's new series) to certain diners he's met.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

