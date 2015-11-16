Chefs Reveal Their Favorite Thanksgiving Sides

Last week, we showed you all the best tricks for prepping and cooking a turkey, from making sure it reaches the right internal temperature, to how to cook one without an oven, to a Mad Genius Tip for letting it baste itself. While the bird makes an impact, for many, Thanksgiving is truly all about the sides. At the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, we asked star chefs to give us their favorite holiday side dishes. From non-traditional takes on mashed potatoes to mom-style creamed onions, these videos guarantee inspiration for an amazing Thanksgiving.



Mario Batali's Mashed Potatoes

Batali likes to blend in squash or pumpkin with the potatoes, then add a drizzle of reduced maple syrup for an ultra autumnal side.





Thomas Keller's Creamed Onions

For Keller, Thanksgiving is all about his mother's creamed onions. Find out what made it so special.





Susan Feniger's Global Sweet Potatoes

Lime isn't an ingredient we usually associate with Thanksgiving, but Feniger makes a strong case for the flavorful citrus.



Sang Yoon's Truffles and Foie Gras

Yoon craves richer foods at this time of year, which is why he lets loose on white truffles and foie gras.

Recipe Pictured: Barbara Lynch's Pearl Onions au Gratin