Chefs to Follow During the New York City Wine & Food Festival

The New York City Wine & Food Festival is in full swing! Between the panels, tastings, dinners and demonstrations, there’s a lot to keep up with. Luckily, there’s social media. Here, a handy guide to all of the chefs you need to be following on Instagram and Twitter this weekend, arranged by whatever craving you’re looking to satisfy virtually.
Burgers
Pat LaFrieda Twitter & Instagram: @patlafrieda
Rachel Ray Twitter: @rachaelray
Josh capon Twitter & Instagram: @chefcapon
Alex Guarnaschelli Twitter & Instagram: @guarnaschelli
Marc Murphy Twitter & Instagram: @chefmarcmurphy
All Things Meaty
Daniel Boulud Twitter & Instagram: @danielboulud
Alex Stupak Twitter: @alexstupak Instagram: @alexanderstupak
Andrew Zimmern Twitter: @andrewzimmern Instagram: @chefaz
Michael Psilakis Twitter & Instagram: @mpsilakis
Paul Qui Twitter & Instagram: @pqui
Michael Symon Twitter & Instagram: @chefsymon
Bryan Voltaggio Twitter & Instagram: @bryanvoltaggio
Mario Batali Twitter & Instagram: @mariobatali
Tacos
Jamie Bissonnette Twitter & Instagram: @jamiebiss
Tim Cushman Twitter: @cheftimcushman
Harold Dieterle Twitter & Instagram: @harolddieterle
Bobby Flay Twitter: @bflay Instagram: @bobbyflay
Justin Warner Twitter & Instagram: @eatfellowhumans
Seafood
Masaharu Morimoto Twitter & Instagram: @chef_morimoto
Tyler Florence Twitter & Instagram: @tylerflorence
Alfred Portale Twitter: @alfredportale
Seamus Mullen Twitter & Instagram: @seamusmullen
Hung Huynh Twitter: @chefhunghuynh_ Instagram: @chefhunghuynh
Eric Ripert Twitter & Instagram: @ericripert
Dessert
Dominique Ansel Twitter & Instagram: @dominiqueansel
Zac Young Twitter: @zacayoung Instagram: @zac_young
Jeni Britton Bauer Twitter: @jenisplendid Instagram: @jenibrittonbauer
Booze
Ray Isle Twitter: @islewine Instagram: @rayisle
Mark Oldman Twitter & Instagram: @markoldman
Aarón Sánchez Twitter: @chef_aaron Instagram: @chef_aaronsanchez
Scott Conant Twitter & Instagram: @conantnyc
Geoffrey Zakarian Twitter & Instagram: @gzchef
