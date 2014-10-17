Chefs to Follow During the New York City Wine & Food Festival

The New York City Wine & Food Festival is in full swing! Between the panels, tastings, dinners and demonstrations, there’s a lot to keep up with. Luckily, there’s social media. Here, a handy guide to all of the chefs you need to be following on Instagram and Twitter this weekend, arranged by whatever craving you’re looking to satisfy virtually.

Burgers

Pat LaFrieda Twitter & Instagram: @patlafrieda

Rachel Ray Twitter: @rachaelray

Josh capon Twitter & Instagram: @chefcapon

Alex Guarnaschelli Twitter & Instagram: @guarnaschelli

Marc Murphy Twitter & Instagram: @chefmarcmurphy

All Things Meaty

Daniel Boulud Twitter & Instagram: @danielboulud

Alex Stupak Twitter: @alexstupak Instagram: @alexanderstupak

Andrew Zimmern Twitter: @andrewzimmern Instagram: @chefaz

Michael Psilakis Twitter & Instagram: @mpsilakis

Paul Qui Twitter & Instagram: @pqui

Michael Symon Twitter & Instagram: @chefsymon

Bryan Voltaggio Twitter & Instagram: @bryanvoltaggio

Mario Batali Twitter & Instagram: @mariobatali

Tacos

Jamie Bissonnette Twitter & Instagram: @jamiebiss

Tim Cushman Twitter: @cheftimcushman

Harold Dieterle Twitter & Instagram: @harolddieterle

Bobby Flay Twitter: @bflay Instagram: @bobbyflay

Justin Warner Twitter & Instagram: @eatfellowhumans

Seafood

Masaharu Morimoto Twitter & Instagram: @chef_morimoto

Tyler Florence Twitter & Instagram: @tylerflorence

Alfred Portale Twitter: @alfredportale

Seamus Mullen Twitter & Instagram: @seamusmullen

Hung Huynh Twitter: @chefhunghuynh_ Instagram: @chefhunghuynh

Eric Ripert Twitter & Instagram: @ericripert

Dessert

Dominique Ansel Twitter & Instagram: @dominiqueansel

Zac Young Twitter: @zacayoung Instagram: @zac_young

Jeni Britton Bauer Twitter: @jenisplendid Instagram: @jenibrittonbauer

Booze

Ray Isle Twitter: @islewine Instagram: @rayisle

Mark Oldman Twitter & Instagram: @markoldman

Aarón Sánchez Twitter: @chef_aaron Instagram: @chef_aaronsanchez

Scott Conant Twitter & Instagram: @conantnyc

Geoffrey Zakarian Twitter & Instagram: @gzchef

