Chefs Fight Kids' Cancer with Cookies

If you need a reminder of how generous chefs are and how important cookies can be, check out the epic benefit dinner taking place on Thursday, Feb. 26. That’s when 40 of the city's best cooks and pastry chefs collaborate for the Chefs for Kids’ Cancer event. The fundraiser for the excellent charity Cookies for Kids' Cancer was created by Gretchen and Larry for their son Liam, a young boy who dreamed of becoming a chef before losing his battle with the disease. Last year’s gala raised almost $1 million for pediatric cancer research.

This year’s Chefs for Kids' Cancer benefit is shaping up to be even more remarkable. The party includes guests like my hero Mari Batali, Karlie Kloss and ABC’s Bob Woodruff as MC. And dishes from these all-star chefs, each cooking for individual, lucky tables.



Waffles and Caviar from Andrew Carmellini of The Dutch

Heirloom Bean & Pork Belly Cassoulet from Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern

Kids' Ramen from Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen

That legendary Lasagna Verde al Ragù from Jonathan Benno of Lincoln (and co-chair of Chefs for Kids' Cancer benefit)

Grilled Octopus from Alex Guaranaschelli of Butter Midtown

King Crab from James Kent of the NoMad

So many dishes from Dan Kluger that there’s not even room to write them all (I'm hoping some of them are a preview of his upcoming restaurant)

And it’s not just chefs who are generous and appreciate the importance of cookies. Karlie Kloss, a star at last year’s event, is also reportedly previewing a new cookie for her partnership with Momofuku Milk Bar. That's my guess, anyway: Kloss is listed as a participating pastry chef at the event, along with stars like Christina Tosi and Dorie Greenspan.

The good/bad news is that tickets for Chefs for Kids’ Cancer are completely sold out. But you can donate to the great cause here. And keep your eyes open for cookies and bake sales that help fight kids' cancer.

Related: Cookies

Holiday Cookies

Mario Batali