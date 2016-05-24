Chefs Club NY Hosts an Epic Fried Chicken Dinner

Having the best food year of your life means eating more fried chicken. From Top Chef alum Carla Hall's amazing hot chicken at Southern Kitchen in Brooklyn, to Atlanta chef Linton Hopkin's crispy chicken served with house-made condiments like black pepper gravy, chefs across the country are putting their spin on the classic comfort food.

Now through May 26th, star chefs Morgan McGlone and Matty Matheson are teaming up to bring incredible Nashville-inspired hot chicken to Chefs Club NY. The incredible 8-course prix fixe is $100 and celebrates everything we love about the American South. Visit chefsclub.com for reservations or contact the studio at 212-941-1100.