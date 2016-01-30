Chefs Club by Food & Wine Hosts World Premiere of Mister Jiu's in February

The 2016 program kicks off on February 8 and 9, with Brandon Jew, who opens Mister Jiu's this March in San Francisco's historic Chinatown. Brandon will prepare a banquet-style Chinese New Year feast and share an exclusive sneak peek at some of the revamped Chinese-American dishes he'll serve at Mister Jiu's.

Make your reservations at chefsclubnyc.tocktix.com or by calling (212) 941-1100. Dinners begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $125pp.