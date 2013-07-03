Chefs Celebrate July 4th on Instagram

Relatively new to the Instagram playing field, iconic NYC chef Michael Lomonaco (@cheflomonaco) of Porter House New York is already taking advantage of the platform's new video capabilities. Lomonaco posted two charming clips this week in honor of July 4th weekend, including a demo of his perfect Dark 'n Stormy (he recommends sourcing a good ginger beer like Fever-Tree) and a steak sandwich how-to.

Meanwhile, NOLA superstar John Besh (@chefjohnbesh) is over on his handle making biscuits and F&W Best New Chef 2008 Michael Psikakis (@mpsilakis) and F&W Classic in Aspen hero Marcus Samuelsson (@marcuscooks) will also be posting Instagram videos tied to Independance Day this afternoon. See how chefs and at-home cooks celebrate the holiday F&W-style all weekend by tracking and using the hashtag #FWSummer.

Follow Food & Wine on Instagram @foodandwinemag.





