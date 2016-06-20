Chef Stephanie Izard’s West Loop Love Letter

From a new wave donut shop, to a grocer that’s been packing Italian subs with capicola and provolone since the 1930s, Izard explores the past and future of Chicago’s West Loop.

Duck Duck Goat

857 W Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

312.902.3825

duckduckgoatchicago.com



Girl and The Goat

809 W Randolph Avenue

Chicago, IL 6067

312.492.6262

girlandthegoat.com



J.P. Graziano Grocery

901 W Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60607

312.666.4587

jpgraziano.com



Isaacson & Stein Fish Co.

800 W Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

312.421.2444

isaacsonandsteinfishcompany.com



The Publican

837 W Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

312-733-9555

thepublicanrestaurant.com



Publican Quality Meats

825 W Fulton Market

Chicago, IL

312-445-8977

publicanqualitymeats.com



Glazed & Infused

813 W Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

312-226-5556

goglazed.com

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com