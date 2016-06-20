Chef Stephanie Izard’s West Loop Love Letter

Stephanie Izard bets the farm on Chicago’s West Loop. The chef not only lives in the neighborhood, but also operates all three of her restaurants there—Girl & the Goat, Little Goat and Duck Duck Goat. Izard is part of a movement of chefs who are transforming the once-industrial West Loop into the city’s richest culinary landscape. But she’s quick to point out that the area’s charm is in the way it reconciles history with development.   S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water introduces you to a world of unique taste experiences

Food & Wine
June 20, 2016

From a new wave donut shop, to a grocer that’s been packing Italian subs with capicola and provolone since the 1930s, Izard explores the past and future of Chicago’s West Loop.

Duck Duck Goat
857 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
312.902.3825
duckduckgoatchicago.com

Girl and The Goat
809 W Randolph Avenue
Chicago, IL 6067
312.492.6262
girlandthegoat.com

J.P. Graziano Grocery
901 W Randolph Street
Chicago, IL 60607
312.666.4587
jpgraziano.com

Isaacson & Stein Fish Co.
800 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
312.421.2444
isaacsonandsteinfishcompany.com

The Publican
837 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
312-733-9555
thepublicanrestaurant.com

Publican Quality Meats
825 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL
312-445-8977
publicanqualitymeats.com

Glazed & Infused
813 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
312-226-5556
goglazed.com

 

