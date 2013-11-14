Chef Russell Moore’s Booze-pocalypse

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Oakland chef Russell Moore is all about practicality when it comes to his emergency pack. He would bring a knife, sea salt, seaweed, chiles, sesame seeds and a dried grain like farro. “I’d also need a small bottle of high-proof alcohol, like rum or whiskey—more to take the edge off and clean wounds than for cooking,” he says.

Related: Great Recipes for Grains

Rum Cocktails

Whiskey Drinks