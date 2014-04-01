A Chef Pulls Out the Stops to Help His Neighborhood

The tragic East Harlem explosion of March 12 occurred only blocks from his restaurant. This Wednesday April 2, at Ginny’s Supper Club underneath Red Rooster Harlem, Marcus Samuelsson will host a benefit to for the American Red Cross Greater New York East Harlem Collapse Relief Fund. And he’s recruited a passel of chef-friends to help him.

Chef Aaron Sanchez is co-hosting; Jonathan Waxman is serving Barbuto favorites to compliment the Red Rooster menu, which itself is luxe (read: deviled eggs with caviar.) Karl Franz Williams from the nearby lounge 67 Orange Street will mix cocktails; and Amanda Freitag will MC the live auction. Attendees can bid on any of several NYC-based packages, including New York Giants tickets and opening-night tickets to “The Maids” starring Cate Blanchett. "It's amazing that so people have jumped on board to help,” Samuelsson says. “The response says a lot about the close-knit community in Harlem, and how we all come together in a time of need." General admission tickets are $175. Tickets to the VIP hour are $350.

Related: Michel Nischan and Hugh Acheson Grow for Good

Where to Get Your Sustainable Caviar Game On

Jamie Oliver's Strategies for Saving the World and Eating Better in 2014