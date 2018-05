Explore Miami through the eyes of native chef Michelle Bernstein, who brings the city’s distinctive sabor into her kitchen. From the vibrant artistic community percolating in Wynwood and the deeply-rooted Cuban culture of Calle Ocho, to the young cooks and bakers bringing new fire to the south Florida food scene, Bernstein’s Miami is a crossroads of traditions old and new.

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com