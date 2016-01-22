Chef José Andrés Thinks Beets Are Sexy

Chef José Andrés recently appeared on Conan to promote his new vegetable-centric restaurant, Beefsteak, and make his signature beet burger for host Conan O’Brien. During the demo, he repeatedly described the beet and the beet sandwich as being very sexy. He also explained how beet juice’s similarity to blood could be beneficial to a potential axe murderer. “This is a good alibi,” he exclaimed. “If you are thinking about killing someone, make a beet sandwich.”

