Chef Jessica Koslow’s Perfect Squash and Sprouts Bowl

This outstanding, good-for-you vegetarian salad from chef Jessica Koslow features an array of textures and flavors, from tender roasted Delicata squash to crunchy sprouts and creamy lebneh, a delicious Lebanese strained yogurt. This seasonal dish is the definition of lunch goals that you can actually achieve

Jessica Koslow of L.A.’s breakfast and lunch spot Sqirl shares the recipe for her satisfying squash and sprouts bowl.

Annie Quigley
February 19, 2016

Jessica Koslow, chef-owner of L.A.’s breakfast and lunch spot Sqirl and takeout counter Sqirl Away, is a snacker. “My dinner might be popcorn,” she confesses. “Or ice cream.” But throughout the day, she grazes on more nourishing dishes: thick-cut toast with her housemade jam, spoonfuls of vegan porridge, bites of her sprouts bowl with lebneh, squash and pomegranate. “I cook how I want to eat,” Koslow says. “Comforting yet bright, light and delicious.” Her forthcoming book, Everything I Want to Eat, will simplify her dishes for the home cook, with tips like spreading the lebneh on the bottom of the bowl to make a tangy base for the salad. And she has a prediction: “I’m putting this out there—2016 is the year of the sprouts.” 720 Virgil Ave.; sqirlla.com.

Get Jessica Koslow's satisfying Squash and Sprouts Bowl recipe here.

