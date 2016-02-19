Chef Jessica Koslow’s Perfect Squash and Sprouts Bowl

Jessica Koslow, chef-owner of L.A.’s breakfast and lunch spot Sqirl and takeout counter Sqirl Away, is a snacker. “My dinner might be popcorn,” she confesses. “Or ice cream.” But throughout the day, she grazes on more nourishing dishes: thick-cut toast with her housemade jam, spoonfuls of vegan porridge, bites of her sprouts bowl with lebneh, squash and pomegranate. “I cook how I want to eat,” Koslow says. “Comforting yet bright, light and delicious.” Her forthcoming book, Everything I Want to Eat, will simplify her dishes for the home cook, with tips like spreading the lebneh on the bottom of the bowl to make a tangy base for the salad. And she has a prediction: “I’m putting this out there—2016 is the year of the sprouts.” 720 Virgil Ave.; sqirlla.com.

