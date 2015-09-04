Chef Jake Bickelhaupt Makes the Case for Grilling Your Steak Cold

Chef Jake Bickelhaupt, a Food & Wine Best New Chef 2015, goes against the grain when it comes to cooking steak.

“Most people think steak should be grilled at room temperature," he said. "That isn't necessarily the case. The best way to grill a steak is straight out of the fridge, when it’s still cold: It can be seared to create a wonderful crust without overcooking."

Here's the full rundown on Bickelhaupt's technique:

"Remove the meat from the fridge and then generously season it with salt and pepper (if it hasn’t been marinated). Immediately stick it on a superhot grill, then flip the meat constantly—every 10 to 20 seconds—making sure all sides touch the grill. When the meat has a nice char, remove it from the grill and place it on a sheet tray. Put the tray in a warm oven—between 120 and 180 degrees, and let the meat cook until it reaches your desired temperature. This will give you a perfect cook from the center of the meat to the edge, almost as though you had cooked the beef sous vide.”

Have you tried Jake’s technique? Tell us about it in the comments section.

