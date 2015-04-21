Chef Hooni Kim Spent 10 Years Saving for a House, Then Opened a Restaurant Instead

For a decade, chef Hooni Kim and his wife had saved to put a down payment on a house—but at the last minute, they decided to open New York's Danji Korean restaurant instead. "I should've been more terrified, but I was too busy to be terrified," he says. Watch this week's video from Chefs Feed to see why it was worth it—and why Kim's mother still isn't thrilled with the decision.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

