Chef Brags About Secretly Feeding Meat to Vegans, Gets Fired

Today's chefs are no strangers to dietary modifications: gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, etc.—but what happens when the chef isn't such a fan of a diner's eating regimine? Usually, they make accomodations. But earlier this week, a former head chef at the Littleover Lodge Hotel in Derby, U.K. was fired after posting an Instagram comment that bragged about secretly slipping meat products into his vegan patrons' dishes.

"Being vegan is a minority," Adam Lambert wrote. He then bragged that his favorite pastime "is feeding vegans animal products and them not knowing." While Lambert has since deleted his account, no doubt in response to the wave of angry responses, the hotel's review page was flooded with several protesters who insisted on Lambert's removal from his position.

According to The Telegraph, Lambert insists his claims on Instagram weren't in fact true, and were just a means to "piss off" a vegan who he had gotten into an argument with on the social media platform. While initially the three-star hotel merely suspended Lambert, saying that the post was created "in a heated moment" and reaffirming the chef's original claim wasn't true, following the onslaught of vegan protesters they chose to terminate his contract completely.

"We have investigated all accusations against Mr. Lambert and found no evidence suggesting that any of these practices have taken place within the hotel," the Littleover Lodge said in a statement. "However, due to the comments made by Mr. Lambert regarding specific dietary requirements the company has decided to terminate his employment."

Looking for some dishes that are definitely vegan? Click here.