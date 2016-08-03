VIDEO: Take a 360-Degree Greenmarket Tour with Dominique Ansel

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hit the farmer's market with one of the biggest chefs in the world, this video has your answer. Pastry chef Dominique Ansel, who first came into the public eye with his invention of the Cronut, partnered with Facebook and the video company Surreal to take his followers on an immersive tour of the Union Square Greenmarket, taking a 360-degree camera along with him. The new video tech—which Facebook is beginning to promote heavily—allows viewers to scroll around the screen to see a scene from any perspective.

In this clip, Ansel shops for the ingredients to create a summer strawberry tart. He drops some useful produce intel, finds some prime strawberry specimens from Locust Grove Fruit Farm and also grabs local honey, dairy, and herbs for garnishing.

The chef then brings the futuristic camera into the kitchen of his West Village spot, Dominique Ansel Kitchen, to show off how he constructs a perfect strawberry tart. And while the chef's pastry skills are something to marvel at, the most astonishing part of the short film is undoubtedly the immersive technology itself.

Watch the video: