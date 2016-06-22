Chef Danny Bowien’s San Francisco is a jackpot of inspiration

In San Francisco, Mission Chinese Food chef Danny Bowien found an outlet for his creative spirit—an open invitation to explore interests that didn’t always have a place in his Oklahoma hometown. In the city's international dining rooms he tested his boundaries as an eater and a cook; in its coastal landscape, he discovered a powerful muse; in its maker culture he saw opportunity and motivation. Here, Bowien navigates San Francisco’s weird, wild, try-anything energy the most nimble way he knows how: in the saddle of his bicycle. S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water introduces you to a world of unique taste experiences

Bowien’s picks reveal the range of San Francisco, from an iconic American bakery that rivals anything you’d find in Paris, to the edge-of-the-earth sensation of Sutro Baths.



Spices II: Szechuan Trenz

291 6th Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94118

spicessf.com



Sutro Baths

Point Lobos Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94121

sutrobaths.com



Tartine Bakery

600 Guerrero Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

tartinebakery.com



Mission Chinese Food

2234 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

missionchinesefood.com/sf



