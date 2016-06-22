Chef Danny Bowien’s San Francisco is a jackpot of inspiration

In San Francisco, Mission Chinese Food chef Danny Bowien found an outlet for his creative spirit—an open invitation to explore interests that didn’t always have a place in his Oklahoma hometown. In the city's international dining rooms he tested his boundaries as an eater and a cook; in its coastal landscape, he discovered a powerful muse; in its maker culture he saw opportunity and motivation. Here, Bowien navigates San Francisco’s weird, wild, try-anything energy the most nimble way he knows how: in the saddle of his bicycle. S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water introduces you to a world of unique taste experiences
Bowien’s picks reveal the range of San Francisco, from an iconic American bakery that rivals anything you’d find in Paris, to the edge-of-the-earth sensation of Sutro Baths.
Spices II: Szechuan Trenz
291 6th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
spicessf.com
Sutro Baths
Point Lobos Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94121
sutrobaths.com
Tartine Bakery
600 Guerrero Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
tartinebakery.com
Mission Chinese Food
2234 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
missionchinesefood.com/sf
