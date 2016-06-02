Chef Alex Stupak’s East Village: How one neighborhood can tell the story of a city

.feature-inline-ad{ display: none !important; } You can explore the furthest reaches of Brooklyn or Queens to find inspiration in New York City, but for chef Alex Stupak, there’s enough to stir the spirit in the East Village alone. Home to two of Stupak’s Empellón restaurants, the Manhattan neighborhood is a nexus of new and old New York, where hot eateries, galleries and music venues share turf with vestiges of the city’s past. The best way to take it all in, says Stupak: Look up.    S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water introduces you to a world of unique taste experiences

Food & Wine
June 02, 2016

.feature-inline-ad{ display: none !important; }

Stupak’s East Village picks are a cross-section of the area’s unique cultural ecosystem, from new wave coffee shops to a historic city park.


Box Kite Coffee
115 St Marks Place
New York, NY 10009
boxkitenyc.com

Café Mogador
101 St Marks Place
New York, NY 10009
cafemogador.com

Tompkins Square Park
500 E 9th Street
New York, NY 10014
nycgovparks.org/parks/tompkins-square-park

SOS Chef
104 Avenue B
New York, NY 10009
sos-chefs.com

Empellón al Pastor
132 St Marks Place
New York, NY 10009
empellon.com/al-pastor

Empellón Cocina
105 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
empellon.com/cocina

 

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up