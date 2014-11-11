Cheez-It Cake, PB&J Pies and More at Stephanie Izard’s New Bakery

Last year, F&W Best New Chef 2011 Stephanie Izard commissioned Girl and the Goat pastry chef Mathew Rice to make her wedding cake. And boy, did he. Inspired by Izard’s favorite junk foods, Rice created the world’s first Cheez-It wedding cake complete with bacon buttercream and peanut-butter-and-chocolate-covered Cheez-Its. Now, anyone can get a taste at Izard’s new Little Goat Bakery.

Formerly Little Goat Bread, the bakery (which opens tomorrow) features not only Rice’s incredible Cheez-It cake but also other nostalgia-inspired confections like Honey Graham cake made with Golden Graham crunch, s’mores cookies and peanut butter and jelly mini pies. If those flavors don’t excite you, the bakery can do custom cakes or cookies inspired by your favorite foods, snacks, candies or even fictional characters.

