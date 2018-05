Ribs are the most inexpensive and unsung part of the lamb. Here, they’re rubbed with a flavorful spice mix and basted with an apple cider vinegar and pomegranate molasses sauce. Marcus Nilsson

F&W doesn't expect you to see every tweet we send out (just almost every one). Catch up each week with this top 5 list.

F&W doesn't expect you to see every tweet we send out (just almost every one). Catch up each week with this top 5 list. [View the story " " on Storify]