Cheese, Beer and The Fabulous Beekman Boys

This week, the Beekman Boys (whose fabulous show is moving to the Cooking Channel in September) released their second batch of Beekman 1802 Blaak cheese at a party held at the unrelated Beekman Beer Garden in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport.



Last year, this coveted cheese had an 8,000-strong wait list, and fans like Rosie O’Donnell drove hundreds of miles to the Beekman 1802 Mercantile in Sharon Springs, NY for their share. Blaak is the first artisanal cheese to be produced with milk from the Beekman Farm goats. It’s a semi-hard, Italian-style cheese that’s mild, but distinct and gets its name from the black vegetable ash—used to promote ripening—that’s dusted on the rind.



The Beekman boys—aka Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell—celebrated the release of Blaak with a new pairing: Biere d’Hougoumont. The limited edition, French-style farmhouse ale from Brewery Ommegang is produced with eight malts, French ale yeast and French hops, and is aged with white oak and hard maple wood staves, lending it a toasty-hop aroma and slightly sweet flavor that goes especially well with the nutty Beekman cheese.



As the wheels of Blaak emerge from the caves, you’ll want to get your name on the list by clicking here. Only 7,500 will be produced this time around.



