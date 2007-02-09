Chateau NASCAR

Ray Isle
February 09, 2007

Go figure—wine sales are up 22% among Nascar fans compared to last year, radically more than the overall US growth in wine (7%). This raises many questions, to wit: Do Nascar fans prefer Riesling, because of the classic 'petrol' aroma some Rieslings have? Also, if you order wine at the Texas Motor Speedway (which you can do), can you send it back if it's corked? And what happens to you if you do?

