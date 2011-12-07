Chat Live with Chef Traci Des Jardins

© Photo © 2011 frankenyimages.com

Traci Des Jardins

Today at 2 p.m. ET on Food & Wine's Facebook "wall," Top Chef Masters alum and F&W Best New Chef 1995 Traci Des Jardins will answer questions live as part of our Kitchen Insider chat series. Raised on a California farm, Des Jardins highlights locally grown food at her restaurants, anchored by San Francisco’s famed Jardinière. Her version of comfort food features a few great ingredients: Juicy Pan-Roasted Chicken with Polenta Cakes.

