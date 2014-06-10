Charred Broccoli Rabe with Chitarra and Lemony Bread Crumbs

I was having dinner at Chi Spacca in Los Angeles and one of the side dishes we tried was charred broccoli rabe, super-young stuff, just a few inches high with tender young stalks. They had been charred on the grill, then piled into a small cast-iron pan, roasted in the wood-burning oven and drizzled with olive oil and lemon. It was perfect. I thought about this dish every day for weeks! If you have the right kitchen equipment, I suggest trying it with the first shoots of the season that are already showing up in markets. My stepfather loves broccoli pastas; I grew up eating broccoli rabe once a week and treasuring the leftovers. So I merged the ideas and created this. You’ll freak, in a good way. This dish tastes of the beginning of summer, full of promise…and in Minnesota, we still have cool nights where eating a comforting dish outside still counts for something. Get the Recipe

