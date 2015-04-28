Charleston Chefs and Cocktail Experts Launch the Bad Bitches Dinner Series

We launched our #FOODWINEWOMEN campaign to highlight the tough, talented women making waves in the restaurant world, and no one embodies that more than a crew of Charleston, South Carolina, women who have dubbed themselves the Bad Bitches. The group hosts monthly pop-ups highlighting Charleston's female culinary talent, and all of the proceeds will go toward a scholarship for a woman in the local food and beverage industry.

The brainchild of Indigo Road Restaurant group's Kelly Kleisner and FIG alumna Sarah Adams, the group hosted their first sold-out dinner this weekend. Titled "The 1950s: Era of the American Matriarch" the meal investigated a decade of food in which the symbol of women as home cooks both peaked and began to decline with the advent of fast food, with dishes like beef stroganoff, deviled trout and lemon chiffon cake. Joining Adams and Kleisner in the group is a stellar lineup of Southern chefs and bartenders from some of Charleston's best restaurants, like Chelsey Conrad and Emily Cookson from Butcher & Bee, Emily Hansford from Miller Union, Lindsey Raines from O-Ku and Michelle Weaver from Charleston Grill. The supper club will be a monthly event, so stay tuned for the next installment—these bitches mean business.

Related: The Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink

Best Southern Food in the US

Southern Cocktails