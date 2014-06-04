A Chardonnay for Relaxing on the Couch

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Robert Yealu, general manager, Menu MBK in Washington, DC

What: 2012 Novellum Chardonnay

Why: “This is a beautiful expression of Chardonnay from the unsung French wine region of Languedoc-Roussillon. I am always impressed with this wine, which presents with big tropical fruits of banana and lychee, and drinks super-smooth. This lightly oaked Chardonnay works well as a white wine with dinner, or enjoyed without food while relaxing on the couch.”

