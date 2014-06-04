A Chardonnay for Relaxing on the Couch

This lightly oaked Chardonnay is delicious with or without food.
Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.
Who: Robert Yealu, general manager, Menu MBK in Washington, DC
What: 2012 Novellum Chardonnay
Why: “This is a beautiful expression of Chardonnay from the unsung French wine region of Languedoc-Roussillon. I am always impressed with this wine, which presents with big tropical fruits of banana and lychee, and drinks super-smooth. This lightly oaked Chardonnay works well as a white wine with dinner, or enjoyed without food while relaxing on the couch.”
Related: An Austrian White for Your Chinese Takeout
A Stunning $17 White Burgundy
A Virginia Chardonnay That's Amazing with Seafood