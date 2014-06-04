A Chardonnay for Relaxing on the Couch

This lightly oaked Chardonnay is delicious with or without food.

Kristin Donnelly
Updated May 23, 2017

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Robert Yealu, general manager, Menu MBK in Washington, DC

What: 2012 Novellum Chardonnay

Why: “This is a beautiful expression of Chardonnay from the unsung French wine region of Languedoc-Roussillon. I am always impressed with this wine, which presents with big tropical fruits of banana and lychee, and drinks super-smooth. This lightly oaked Chardonnay works well as a white wine with dinner, or enjoyed without food while relaxing on the couch.”

Related: An Austrian White for Your Chinese Takeout
A Stunning $17 White Burgundy
A Virginia Chardonnay That's Amazing with Seafood

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up