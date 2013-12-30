For Champagne, Skip the Flute

Ever wondered where the experts stand on the best wine practices and controversies? In this series, wine blogger, teacher and author Tyler Colman (a. k. a. Dr. Vino) delivers a final judgement.

Don’t you think a regular white wine glass is the best thing for Champagne? The suggested stemware for Champagne has changed over time: Back in the late 19th century, the shallow, wide, stemmed glass known as the coupe was popular. (Supposedly it was modeled on Marie Antoinette’s breast.) Then came the flute, which is beautiful, with bubbles continuously floating up. The problem is that it’s hard to smell the wine, since the glass is so narrow. Thus, sommeliers now favor a standard white wine glass, vaguely tulip shaped, for Champagne. This displays not just the bubbles, but also the wine's aroma.

