Champagne, Private Jets and Incredible Dumplings: #FWFesties Touchdown in Aspen

To give you a first-hand look at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen this weekend, we've tapped amazing chefs like Stephanie Izard, Jamie Bissonnette and Andrew Zimmern to share their experiences live on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #FWFesties. So far, we've spotted them balling with vintage Champagne on the plan to Colorado, awesome Duck Duck Goat dumplings and the ultimate chef selfies. Follow along through Sunday.