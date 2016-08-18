Chefs Pin Recipes to Support Hillary Clinton

There are plenty of ways to show your support for a presidential candidate: volunteering, donating, or, if you're a chef, through food. The latter is the case in an online campaign bringing together the country's top chefs in support of the Democratic candidate. On the official #ChefsforHillary Pinterest page, the Clinton campaign has invited chefs to show their allegiance to the democrats' first female candidate by sharing some of their favorite recipes.

"Making history never tasted so good," the campaign writes atop the page, which encourages pinners to "show your Team Hillary pride with these delicious recipes created by some of the best chefs from coast to coast," and to post photos of the dishes using the hashtag.

While her fellow candidate, Donald Trump, has gotten a fair share of attention for his preference for McDonald's, Clinton herself has always been private about her food preferences—beyond her hot pepper a day habit. This chef-backed campaign is an effort to provide the candidate's supporters with easy, delicious, Hillary-approved recipes to prepare for debate parties, events, campaign gatherings, or any other election-related festivities.

Thus far, a handful of celebrity chefs, including Dominique Ansel, Mario Batali and Katie Lee have shared recipes ranging from Batali's Signature Swordfish alla Messinese, to Ansel's Democratic Blue(berry) Cookies, to Lee's Patriotic Penne Pie. Also primed for pinning: Leah Cohen of Pig & Khao's mango salad, James Kent of The NoMad's seared tuna tartare with radishes and capers, and Donald Link of Herbsaint and Cochon's grilled boneless lamb saddles—all posted along with a difficulty meter, instructional photos, and a signature of approval from the contributing chefs.

There's no saying what major chef will join the #ChefsforHillary campaign next, but something tells us that Donald Trump's beloved well-done steak won't be getting any pin action.

[h/t Grub Street]