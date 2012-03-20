Celebrate Spring with Spring Chickens

As of today, spring has officially sprung. There are, of course, amazing vegetables and fruits appearing in farmers' markets, but another seasonal specialty to look for is spring chicken, a.k.a. poussin. These small chickens are incredibly juicy and tender, especially when marinated in a savory mix of shallot, thyme, curry, ginger and other spices, as Fabienne Escoffier does in her recipe for Spice-Rubbed Poussins. Serve with a seasonal side dish from F&W’s spring produce guide.

