Celebrate Mozart’s Birthday with Pork Schnitzel and Spaetzle

Though Mozart was consumed with composing from a very early age, the musical prodigy always made time for food. Letters to his wife reveal his love for pork cutlets (which may have been responsible for his death by trichinosis), sturgeon, carbonnade (a Flemish beef-and-beer stew) and capon (large, neutered rooster), which he ate for breakfast. Toast Wolfie and his genius by preparing one of his favorite dishes for dinner—just make sure you get your pork from a reliable source.

This spectacular appetizer features smoked sturgeon, hackleback caviar and rye crackers.

Tender, thin, fried pork cutlets are particularly great with a glass (or two or three, if you want to drink like Mozart) of Grüner Veltliner.

This Americanized take on spaetzle is made with small-curd cottage cheese instead of the traditional quark.



This classic Belgian beef stew is known for its sweet-sour combination of caramelized onions and beer.

Mozart used to eat an entire half capon for breakfast, but we recommend sharing this juicy bird with more than one other person.