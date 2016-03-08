Celebrate International Women's Day with a Cruise (Chat)

Celebrity Cruises recently hired the industry's first American female captain, Kate McCue, and today they're celebrating women in the travel industry with a live Twitter chat focusing on female leadership. Tune in at 2 p.m. EST to hear from the company's pioneering ladies, as well as Food & Wine's awesome new Editor, Nilou Motamed (@niloumotamed). They'll be talking about all things food, travel and empowerment.

To join in and ask questions, follow @celebritycruise and use the hashtags #CruiseChat and #IWD2016.