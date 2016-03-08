Celebrate International Women's Day with a Cruise (Chat)

Here at Food & Wine, we champion amazing #foodwinewomen every day. But today is officially International Women's Day.
Celebrity Cruises recently hired the industry's first American female captain, Kate McCue, and today they're celebrating women in the travel industry with a live Twitter chat focusing on female leadership. Tune in at 2 p.m. EST to hear from the company's pioneering ladies, as well as Food & Wine's awesome new Editor, Nilou Motamed (@niloumotamed). They'll be talking about all things food, travel and empowerment.
To join in and ask questions, follow @celebritycruise and use the hashtags #CruiseChat and #IWD2016.