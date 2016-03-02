Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday with Eggs and Ham (Green Food Dye Optional)

 © PHOEBE LAPINE

Would you eat them on a plate?

F&W Editors
March 02, 2016

Today we celebrate the master of whimsy, Theodor Geisel (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss). The great children’s author gave us hat-wearing cats, Christmas-hating Grinches and tree-saving Loraxes. But, for us, his greatest contribution is, of course, the culinary triumph of green eggs and ham. So break out the green food dye (or don’t) and make one of these delicious eggy, hammy recipes on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

1. Deviled Eggs with Country Ham 

Take deviled eggs from good to amazing by topping them with salty ham.

2. Ham and Potato Chip Tortilla 

Adding jalapeno potato chips to a simple egg tortilla (a Spanish omelet) gives it a salty, spicy zing.

3. Pearl Barley Porridge with Ham and Eggs 

This unusual, savory porridge is great for dinner or breakfast.

4. Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches 

© Nicole Franzen

Cute and tasty, these breakfast sliders are surprisingly easy to make for big groups.

5. Green Eggs and Ham Crêpes 

No food coloring necessary for these green eggs and ham. The secret: Lots of chopped herbs.

6. Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches 

This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin.

7. Huevos Rancheros with Spicy Ham Sofrito 

© Tina Rupp

Crispy ham takes huevos rancheros to the next level of deliciousness.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up