Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday with Eggs and Ham (Green Food Dye Optional)

Would you eat them on a plate?
Today we celebrate the master of whimsy, Theodor Geisel (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss). The great children’s author gave us hat-wearing cats, Christmas-hating Grinches and tree-saving Loraxes. But, for us, his greatest contribution is, of course, the culinary triumph of green eggs and ham. So break out the green food dye (or don’t) and make one of these delicious eggy, hammy recipes on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
1. Deviled Eggs with Country Ham
Take deviled eggs from good to amazing by topping them with salty ham.
2. Ham and Potato Chip Tortilla
Adding jalapeno potato chips to a simple egg tortilla (a Spanish omelet) gives it a salty, spicy zing.
3. Pearl Barley Porridge with Ham and Eggs
This unusual, savory porridge is great for dinner or breakfast.
4. Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches
Cute and tasty, these breakfast sliders are surprisingly easy to make for big groups.
5. Green Eggs and Ham Crêpes
No food coloring necessary for these green eggs and ham. The secret: Lots of chopped herbs.
6. Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches
This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin.
7. Huevos Rancheros with Spicy Ham Sofrito
Crispy ham takes huevos rancheros to the next level of deliciousness.