Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday with Eggs and Ham (Green Food Dye Optional)

Today we celebrate the master of whimsy, Theodor Geisel (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss). The great children’s author gave us hat-wearing cats, Christmas-hating Grinches and tree-saving Loraxes. But, for us, his greatest contribution is, of course, the culinary triumph of green eggs and ham. So break out the green food dye (or don’t) and make one of these delicious eggy, hammy recipes on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Take deviled eggs from good to amazing by topping them with salty ham.

Adding jalapeno potato chips to a simple egg tortilla (a Spanish omelet) gives it a salty, spicy zing.

This unusual, savory porridge is great for dinner or breakfast.

© Nicole Franzen

Cute and tasty, these breakfast sliders are surprisingly easy to make for big groups.

No food coloring necessary for these green eggs and ham. The secret: Lots of chopped herbs.

This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin.

© Tina Rupp

Crispy ham takes huevos rancheros to the next level of deliciousness.