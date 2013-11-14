Cathy Waterman's Incredible Multitasking Kitchen

Jewelry designer Cathy Waterman is a renovation junkie. "My house has probably been under construction every five years for the past 30 years," says Waterman, who makes one-of-a-kind engagement rings with recycled gold and rare gems and has just launched a line of tableware with a similar handmade quality. For a recent project, she removed several walls in her Los Angeles home to create an open kitchen with multiple workstations. Here, details on the amazing renovation (PDF) >

