Catch Up on All the James Beard-Nominated Mad Genius Tips Videos

© Christina Holmes

F&W's Mad Genius Tips series gets some James Beard attention.

F&W Editors
March 15, 2016

We're so excited to announce that our very own Mad Genius Tips video series just scored a James Beard Award nomination for Video Webcast. Hosted by F&W's Test Kitchen ninja, Justin Chapple, the series showcases supercool cooking hacks, tips and tricks. To celebrate the nomination, here are five of our favorite episodes, which will teach you how to ripen bananas in a flash, poach a dozen eggs at once and more.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more great videos, visit our Mad Genius Tips headquarters.

