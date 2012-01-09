Cat Cora’s Healthy Quinoa and Grilled Chicken Salad

© Constantine Poulos

Quinoa and Chicken Salad

Bravo just announced that Iron Chef Cat Cora and Top Chef Masters' Curtis Stone will host the network’s newest cooking competition: Around the World in 80 Plates, which will lead chef-contestants through 10 different countries. Cat Cora is no stranger to ambitious feats. In the February issue of Food & Wine, Cora joins F&W’s Chefs Make Change coalition, a group of 10 superstar chefs who have vowed to make the world a better place. Her hearty and nutritious Warm Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Grilled Chicken was inspired by her cause, Chefs for Humanity, which aims to provide nutrition education, hunger relief and aid around the world. Starting tomorrow, with the launch of F&W's campaign, you can donate to Cora's cause and other chef charities to help Chefs Make Change.

