Cassoulet-Inspired Chicken Thighs

© Melanie Acevedo

Chicken Thighs with Lentils

New York City cassoulet enthusiasts will slow-cook their hearts out this Sunday for the fourth-annual cassoulet cook-off at Jimmy's No. 43, where both amateur and professional chefs will face off for the win. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $20 at the restaurant on the day of the cook-off, with all proceeds going to the Greenmarket’s Farm Hurricane Relief Fund. Those who can't make the event can prepare a quicker dish at home that recalls the heartiness of the famous French casserole: chicken thighs with lentils and chorizo.

