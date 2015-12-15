Carla Hall's Soulful Southern Christmas

For her family's holiday meal, The Chew co-host Carla Hall is all about soul food—with a few simple chef tricks.
Carla Hall, a co-host of ABC’s The Chew, is famous for her nonstop joyful energy. But at Christmas, she’s even more exuberant. Last year, for instance, she spent all day baking cookies, then all night feeding them to friends at an impromptu party. Cookies are a particular source of happiness for Hall: She started a business called Carla Hall’s Petite Cookies in 2011, soon after her star-making turn on Bravo’s Top Chef.
Hall recently launched a Brooklyn spot called Carla Hall’s Southern Kitchen, which she funded on Kickstarter. The menu was inspired by her grandmas’ soul food. “I’m always chasing flavor—those big ones I grew up eating in Nashville,” she says.
At Christmas, Hall is in charge of the dinner at her sister Kim’s house in Maryland. “As my gift to my family, I make everyone’s favorite dish and teach how to make it,” she says. “I want to be sure my grandmas’ recipes get passed on, so no more showing up just to eat—everyone’s gotta work for it!” For Kim, that means preparing a potato-beet casserole with a Parmesan-cheese crust; for Hall’s husband, Matthew, it’s glazing ham in apple cider and spices. And for her myriad nieces and nephews, it’s tangy pimento cheese. The recipes that follow are Hall’s master class.
1. Ombré Potato and Root Vegetable Gratin
2. Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata
3. Pimento Cheese with Salt-and-Pepper Butter Crackers
4. Buttery Butternut Squash Rolls
6. Green Beans and Roasted Almond Crumble
7. Butter Lettuce Salad with Fresh Cranberry Vinaigrette