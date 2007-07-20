Caribbean Cooler

I’ve never developed a cocktail in my life, but you know what they say about necessity... It was day two of a mini vacation on the lovely island of Nevis, and I was already maxed out on rum punch. We’d picked up a bottle of Rémy Martin VSOP at the duty-free just to have as an after-dinner treat. When a peek in the minibar revealed a couple of bottles of Ting, the super sparkling Caribbean grapefruit soda, I saw what we would be drinking for the rest of our stay. I called it a “Nevis Fizz,” but my husband preferred “the Rémy MarTing.” Here’s how it goes: Fill a highball glass with ice, add the juice of half a lime and pour in half a bottle of Ting. Top with 1 1/2 to 2 inches of Rémy Martin VSOP, swirl once and enjoy.