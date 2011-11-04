Carbo-Load with Chicken Pasta to Honor the NYC Marathon

November 04, 2011

 

 Pasta Shells with Chicken

This Sunday, thousands of ambitious athletes will participate in the NYC Marathon. The days before running what will be a chilly 26.2 miles, marathoners often prepare by carbo-loading with a hearty pasta meal that provides muscles with energy stores of glycogen. For endurance runners this weekend, this fast, one-dish recipe for Pasta Shells with Chicken and Brussels Sprouts offers carbs and protein, a combination that will also appeal to sympathy-hungry supporters.

 

