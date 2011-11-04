Carbo-Load with Chicken Pasta to Honor the NYC Marathon

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Melanie Acevedo

Pasta Shells with Chicken

This Sunday, thousands of ambitious athletes will participate in the NYC Marathon. The days before running what will be a chilly 26.2 miles, marathoners often prepare by carbo-loading with a hearty pasta meal that provides muscles with energy stores of glycogen. For endurance runners this weekend, this fast, one-dish recipe for Pasta Shells with Chicken and Brussels Sprouts offers carbs and protein, a combination that will also appeal to sympathy-hungry supporters.

