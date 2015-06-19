Can't Be at Richard Blais's Sandwich Seminar in Aspen? Try These 6 Sandwich Upgrades at Home

Later today, Richard Blais will host a seminar at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen entitled “The Blais-wich Project.” No, it doesn’t involve a gastronomic witch who haunts the woods of Colorado. It’s all about sandwiches. During the class, Blais will reveal his top tips for crafting the best-ever sandwich. If you can’t catch Blais’s presentation at the festival, try some of these smart sandwich upgrades at home.

Go Vegetarian. Not all sandwiches need to include meat. In fact, some of our favorite recipes are entirely vegetarian. Try a filling of spicy carrots with a schmear of hummus, juicy, ultra-ripe tomatoes or smoky grilled asparagus with chipotle-spiked French dressing.

Add Sweetness. While sandwiches are primarily savory, some benefit from a touch of something sweet. Try adding some pepper jelly to your next upscale grilled cheese or replace the bread with crispy, eggy French toast.

Spice Things Up. For a super-simple upgrade, add a little spice to your mayo by stirring in cayenne or Sriracha. It’s especially delicious on a meaty beef banh mi or a crispy fried catfish sandwich.

Top with Potato Chips. Instead of serving potato chips on the side, put them directly on sandwiches like lobster rolls and salmon rolls for crispy, salty crunch.

Add More Cheese. How do you make a grilled cheese sandwich even better? You sprinkle even more cheese on the outside of the bread. It creates a super-crisp, cheesy crust. Try it with these inside-out grilled ham-and-cheese sandwiches.

Put an Egg on It. When in doubt, an oozy, crispy fried egg makes any sandwich better—regardless of the time of day. Try it with Suzanne Goin’s favorite open-faced prosciutto sandwich or this messy, mushroom and bacon club sandwich.

