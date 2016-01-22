Canada Can Pry "Grilled Cheese" from Our Cold, Dead Hands

Recently, the Office Quebecois de la Langue Francaise (a.k.a Quebec’s language police) filed a complaint against Resto La Mama Grilled Cheese, claiming that the restaurant’s name violated the province’s French language requirements. Instead of including “grilled cheese” in the name, the OQLF suggested the restaurant call itself Resto La Mama Sandwich au Fromage Fondant, which just doesn’t have the same ring. Don’t worry, though. There’s a happy ending. Thanks, in part, to all the media attention the case has received, the OQLF has retracted its demands, saying that the restaurant will not need to change its name.

This isn’t the first time the OQLF has harassed restaurants for using English phrases. In 2013, the agency complained about some artwork in Montreal’s iconic Joe Beef, which included words like “exit” and “please leave this gate closed.”

It just so happens that Joe Beef chef Frédéric Morin has a great recipe for a grilled cheese (pictured above) made with milky cheese curds, crispy bacon and an ultra-savory beef bouillon–spiked mayo. Frenchified as it might sound with that bouillion, this is definitely not a sandwich au fromage fondant. Make it at home to enjoy the best of Canada without any of the bureaucratic bother.