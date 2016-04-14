Can Wine Smell Even Better?

We at Food & Wine have no problem with how wine smells (good wine, at least). But according to one man, some wine—specifically, white wine—could smell even better. And he's working on patenting a device that he says can make that happen.

Dick Jones, a former professor of pulmonary medicine who lives in British Columbia, Canada, says he's discovered a way to prevent wine from losing its aromatic compounds during the fermentation process—something that commonly plagues winemakers, according to the Wine Spectator. Working with Norwegian chemical engineer May-Britt Hägg, Jones came up with a way to keep carbon dioxide molecules from stripping wine of aromatics as it ferments. The resulting device, which Jones is calling the AromaLoc, traps aroma compounds in a vat with the wine while allowing the carbon dioxide to pass through.

The result, per the Wine Spectator, is good enough that in a blind taste test of 16 wine industry members, all preferred wine that was fermented using the AromaLoc over the wine that was not.

Jones says his background in medicine helped him see the potential in the methodology. “This is almost exactly the same process we use when we’re breathing,” he told the spectator.

The product won't be on the market until 2017, but in the meantime, Jones is giving out eight prototypes to a handful of winemakers. And while we don't necessarily know what we're missing out on, we're happy to get on board with even better-smelling wine.

