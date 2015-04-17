Can Mushrooms Make You Immortal?

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. On National Peach Cobbler Day (April 13), Dana wished everyone a day full of grunts, slumps and sonkers—all alternate names for cobblers.

2. Mycophagists rejoice: ancient Egyptians believed mushrooms were the plant of immortality.

3. There’s no tax on whole bagels in New York, but prepare to pay if it’s cut—sliced bagels are taxed because they’re “prepared.”

4. What did Jefferson give to Washington one year before Declaration of Independence? A pecan seed.

5. What’s in the $214 grilled cheese sandwich at NYC’s Serendipity 3? Dom Perignon bread, cheese from fennel-and-strawberry-fed cows and a gold-leaf crust.

6. The thin disc of crispy cheese at bottom of fondue pot is called “la religieuse:” the nun.

