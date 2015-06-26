Can Mint Help You Through a Stressful Meeting?

For a cool, refreshing wake up, look to this tasty mint ice cream from Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. This exceptionally creamy ice cream relies on two unexpected ingredients: corn starch (to help thicken it) and cream cheese (to make it scoopable). Note: cream cheese is also a breakfast ingredient.

Frances Janisch

Struggling to keep your cool? Try popping a mint. The ancient Romans believed it had the power to calm even the most fiery tempers.

Annie Quigley
June 26, 2015

In this series, we reveal the secrets, histories and quirky bits of trivia behind your favorite foods.

Struggling to keep your cool while stuck in traffic or on the receiving end of a text-message breakup? Try popping a mint.

Mint has long been revered as more than just a palate refresher. Ancient Hebrews scattered mint leaves on synagogue floors to fill the room with its herbaceous scent, and a Greek myth tells of an elderly couple wiping down their table with min as a sign of welcome and hospitality for their guests (which was a good move: it turned out that the visitors were the gods Zeus and Hermes in disguise).

But it was the ancient Romans who believed that the herb possessed the power to calm hot tempers. Dignitaries and ambassadors often tucked fresh sprigs in the folds of their robes, believing that the constant fresh scent would keep them composed.

For minty recipes to keep you cool in every way this summer, check out these refreshing ideas.

Related: Fantastic Mint Recipes
Delicious Mint Juleps
Stress-Reducing Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up