Campfire Canapés

On my most recent camping trip, I made prosciutto-wrapped hunks of mozzarella toasted over an open fire and sandwiched between two pieces of crusty bread for breakfast—heaven! Three simple ingredients combined just-so have never been more delicious! All I can say is thank God for my butane-powered camp stove and coffeepot to get things started, otherwise this never would have been possible.



(Now, lest I give the impression that my camping experience was anything approaching effete, let me just tell you, we had no running water, plumbing or electricity and our sleeping bags were not nearly warm enough.)



The previous night I tried simply melting a plain hunk of cheese on the end of a stick, but just as I was about to put it on the bread, the whole thing slid off the skewer and landed in the fire with a thwack. Thank God for PB&J and hot dogs. The next morning, not wanting a repeat performance, I wrapped the cheese with a slice of prosciutto to keep it intact and on the skewer. Once the cheese was gooey, the prosciutto was crispy and sizzling!



Here's how:

6 pieces mozzarella, cut into 1 1/2-inch squares, about 1/2-inch thick (about 1/2 pound)

6 thin slices prosciutto

1 crusty baguette, split lengthwise and cut into 6 pieces



Wrap the cheese in the prosciutto and secure with a long skewer, preferably a double skewer. Toast over an open flame until the cheese is softened and the prosciutto is sizzling and beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Sandwich between the bread and eat right away. Add some sliced tomatoes if you have them!

